Mumbai-Navi Mumbai airport metro gets approval, to cover Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Phoenix Mall and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus LTT in route; check detailed report

Built at a cost of Rs 22,862 crore, the Mumbai- Navi Mumbai metro line cover a total distance of 35-km Metro line.

Mumbai Metro (File Image)

Mumbai- Navi Mumbai metro line update: In a massive infrastructure update for the residents of Mumbai, the Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday cleared a 35-km Metro project to connect the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai international airports. Planned at a cost of more than Rs 22,000 crore, the corridor will have 20 stations, including six underground and 14 elevated stations. Land acquisition for the project, covering 30.7 hectares.

In the recent update, the infrastructure committee, a high-powered ministerial body, approved the 35-km Metro Line 8 project, estimated to cost Rs 22,862 crore.

What Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Mumbai- Navi Mumbai metro line?

As per a report carried by PTI news agency, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed that all land acquisition and approvals for the Metro project — from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Navi Mumbai International Airport — be done within six months, and the construction completed within three years of the approvals.

“The metro route is estimated to be built in five years, but I have insisted that it should be built in three and a half years,” CM Devendra Fadnavis said on the project.

What will the Mumbai- Navi Mumbai metro line cover?

The Mumbai- Navi Mumbai metro line cover a total distance of 35-km Metro line. Of the total 35 km, 9.25 km will be underground – from Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 to Ghatkopar East – and 24.63 km will be an elevated section, stretching from Ghatkopar West to Navi Mumbai Airport Terminal 2, the report said.

Mumbai- Navi Mumbai metro line: Route details and stoppages

The Mumbai- Navi Mumbai metro line will cover 20 stations which include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal 2, Phoenix Mall, SG Barve Marg, Kurla, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus LTT, Garodia Nagar, Baiganwadi, Mankhurd, Vashi, Sanpada, Juinagar, LP Junction LP, Nerul 1, Nerul 2, Seawoods, Apollo Hospital, Sagar Sangam, Targhar, Navi Mumbai International Airport West and Navi Mumbai International Airport Terminal 2.

What Mumbai- Navi Mumbai metro line means for Mumbaikars?

The smooth transfer of passengers between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and the new Navi Mumbai International Airport is vital for transit passengers, airline staff, cargo handlers, and travellers heading to LTT or other rail terminals. Currently, road travel between the two airports takes around 70-90 minutes, depending on traffic.

