Mumbai: In a jolt to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), its Mumbai President Sachin Ahir on Thursday joined the ruling Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier today, indirectly confirming the move, Ahir had told the media that in politics, “tough decisions have to be taken and he was full of pain” over his plans, barely two months ahead of the state Assembly elections.

However, the 47-year-old Worli legislator said he was happy to get an opportunity to help fulfil the dreams of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

A former minister, Ahir’s entry to the Sena will be announced by Thackeray at a press conference shortly amidst speculation that several other NCP bigwigs are also planning to quit.

Maharashtra: Mumbai NCP president Sachin Ahir, joins Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray. pic.twitter.com/LWcP5SgUL5 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

The move by Ahir will also affect the Maharashtra Assembly elections which are due in October this year.

In May, after the exit polls of Lok Sabha 2019 elections, Jaydutt Kshirsagar, a two-term MLA from Beed constituency and public works department (PWD) minister in the erstwhile Congress-NCP government, had resigned from MLA post and joined Shiv Sena.

Kshirsagar was said to be unhappy with the party leadership for a long time for being sidelined in the local politics and the exit polls worked as the last nail in the coffin. During the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, Kshirsagar had openly supported the NDA candidate Pritam Munde and asked the people to cast their vote in Munde’s favour.