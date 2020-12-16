New Delhi: In view of the coronavirus pandemic after already surviving one of the worst COVID-19 waves, the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday decided to impose a stringent 11.30 PM deadline even on New Year’s Eve for hotels, pubs, restaurants and bars. The Mumbai civic body also directed all hotels and restaurants to operate at 33 per cent capacity to maintain social distancing. Also Read - When Can You Expect Mumbai Local Train Services to Resume at Full Capacity?

The order came after the BMC found many restaurants flouting the 11:30 PM curfew. Moreover, Mumbai sees large crowds every year gathered in public places, restaurants and nightclubs for New Year celebrations.

The civic body had previously allowed hotels and restaurants to function from 7 AM to 10 PM. The Maharashtra government has on October 7 issued guidelines to reopen bars and restaurants in the city.

Earlier this month, Bengaluru banned New Year Eve celebrations in all public places and high streets like M.G. Road and Brigade Road in the city centre to contain coronavirus spread. As thousands of revellers throng the high streets in the central business district and the upscale localities across the city to usher in the New Year, the police will be deployed to prevent people from gathering in public places, the Karnataka government stated.