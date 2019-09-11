New Delhi: Hours after actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar resigned from the Congress, former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on Tuesday said Mumbai North leaders must be held accountable for her resignation from the party.

Deora in a tweet said that he had supported Matondkar ‘wholeheartedly’ during Lok Sabha election campaigning.

“After Urmila Matondkar decided to fight LS elections from Mumbai North, I supported her campaign wholeheartedly as Mumbai Congress president,” he said.

Deora said he stood by her ‘when she was let down by those who brought her into the party’. “Fully agree that Mumbai North leaders MUST be held accountable!” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Nirupam took to Twitter to say that infighting was ‘part and parcel of every organisation’ and had requested Matondkar to reconsider her decision to quit the party.

“We must fight against this instead of giving up. I had cautioned Urmila Matondkar long ago and told her not to get into it and have patience. It’s unfortunate that she has resigned. Request her to think over her decision,” he said.

Matondkar on September 10 resigned from the Congress, saying her political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use her as a means to fight petty in-house politics.

The move from the political leader came after a letter which she had written to former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on May 16 got leaked to media and no action was taken on that.

“I’ve resigned from the Indian National Congress. First thought of resignation came to me when after my repeated efforts, no action was taken in pursuance of my letter dated 16th May, addressed to then Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora. Thereafter, to my utter dismay, the said letter containing privileged and confidential communication was conveniently leaked to the media which according to me was an act of blatant betrayal,” she said.

Matondkar had lost to BJP leader Gopal Shetty by 4,65,000 votes in the Lok Sabha elections held a few months ago.