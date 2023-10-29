Home

News

Mumbai on Alert After Blasts at Kerala Prayer Meet, Amit Shah Speaks to CM Vijayan; NSG, NIA Teams Sent

Mumbai on Alert After Blasts at Kerala Prayer Meet, Amit Shah Speaks to CM Vijayan; NSG, NIA Teams Sent

Thiruvananthapuram: Multiple explosions rocked Kerala on Sunday leaving one person dead and 36 others injured. Following the incident, Delhi and Mumbai were put on high alert. The police of the nation

कलामासेरी में कन्वेंशन सेंटर में आज रविवार को सुबह हुए विस्फोट के बाद लोग खुद को बचाने के लिए दौड़ पड़े. ( फोटो-PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Multiple explosions rocked Kerala on Sunday leaving one person dead and 36 others injured. Following the incident, Delhi and Mumbai were put on high alert. The police of the national capital said it was coordinating with intelligence agencies and would not be taking any input lightly. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, on the other hand, talking to the media said, “We are always on alert, no separate alert has been given, but we are careful because big cities like Mumbai and Pune are in Maharashtra. We have to constantly take care that no wrong activities take place. Our efforts are going on in that direction…”

Trending Now

Security arrangements were being tightened at churches across Delhi, and a “special vigil” was being kept in crowded places, the police said. “Delhi Police is on high alert after the blast in the convention centre, in Kalamassery, Kerala and Special vigil is being kept in crowded places,” a statement noted.

You may like to read

Kerala CM Convenes All Party Meeting

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday called for an all-party meeting here on Monday in the wake of a blast at a convention centre at Kalamassery in Kochi. One woman died and over 36 others were injured in the explosion at the convention centre this morning during a gathering of the Jehovah’s Witnesses — a Christian religious group that originated in the US in the 19th century.

A CMO statement said here that Vijayan called for an all-party meeting on Monday at 10.00 am in the Chief Minister’s conference hall in the Secretariat complex. Earlier in the day, state Police Chief DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb confirmed that the blast was caused due to an improvised explosive device (IED).

Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM Vijayan; NSG, NIA teams being sent

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and took stock of the situation following a blast at a convention centre of a Christian group in Kochi, sources said.

Teams of the anti-terror force National Security Guard (NSG) and anti-terror probe agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) are being sent to Kerala following a directive of the home minister to assist the state government.

“The home minister spoke to the Kerala chief minister to take stock of the situation after the blast. The chief minister briefed the home minister about the incident,” a source said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.