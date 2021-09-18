Mumbai: All major railway stations in Mumbai were on Saturday put on high alert in the aftermath of an operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell where they arrested six terror suspects. Security has been tightened across railway stations in the city after intel reports of terrorist activity.Also Read - IPL Returns as Precursor to T20 World Cup

“Some entry-exit routes are closed. Around 7,000 cameras installed at railway stations,” said Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of Police, Railways, Mumbai. Also Read - Amarinder Singh to Resign As Punjab CM: Reports

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has already apprehended a man from Mumbai in connection with the Pakistan-organised terror module busted by the Delhi Police earlier, news agency PTI quoted official sources. Also Read - IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Heaps Praise on Hasaranga and Chameera as RCB Unveil Blue Jersey

The man named Zakir was nabbed from suburban Jogeshwari during an operation conducted on Friday night, the police said. He was later taken into custody for questioning, they added.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell had on Tuesday busted the terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists. Officials had said that the terrorists were allegedly planning to carry out several blasts across the country.

One of the six terror suspects – Jan Mohammad Shaikh – was a resident of Dharavi in Mumbai. According to officials, Zakir’s name had emerged during the interrogation of the arrested terror suspect.