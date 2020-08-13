New Delhi: At least one person died and four others were injured on Thursday after a portion of a building collapsed in Chembur area of Mumbai earlier today. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took cognizance of the matter and rescue operations are underway. Also Read - Mumbai Fishermen Find Giant Whale Shark That Weighs Over 2000 Kg, Probe Ordered | Watch Video

The incident took place at Thakkar Bappa Colony around 5.30 PM during repairing work in the ground-plus-one storey house at Kurla Thakkar Bappa Colony, Vatsala Naik Nagar, Hanuman Lane No. 7, a BMC official told reporters. Also Read - Mumbai, Thane Receive Heavy Rainfall; More Showers in Konkan Region, Central Maharashtra Within 24 Hours

All five people who sustained injuries were immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in the city’s Ghatkopar area but one of them was declared ‘brought dead’, the official said, adding that another person in critical condition was shifted to Lokmanya Tilak Hospital at Sion. Also Read - This Maharashtra Village Doesn't Sell Milk, But Distributes it for Free of Cost; Know Why

Maharashtra: One dead and four injured after part of a building collapsed in Chembur area of Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/I640sPG5uC — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Firefighters, police personnel and Mumbai civic body officials are still at the spot. Further details are awaited regarding the reason of collapse.

Several parts of Mumbai and its neighbouring suburban areas have been witnessing heavy rainfall since Thursday morning.