Bhiwandi Building Collapse: 9 killed, several trapped after four-storey building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, rescue operations underway

Bhiwandi Building Collapse LIVE: At least nine people were killed, and seven to eight others are feared trapped after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi late on Thursday night.

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At least killed after building collapses in Bhiwandi; 7 to 8 trapped under rubble(Photo Credit: X@PTI)

Thane: At least nine people were killed, and seven to eight others are feared trapped after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi late on Thursday night. Rescue operations are underway as many are still feared trapped. “At least six persons were killed. All but one are still to be identified. The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem,” Resident Deputy Collector Sandeep Mane told news agency PTI. According to the officials, a portion of the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar area of the powerloom town collapsed around 11.30 pm on Thursday.

9 killed as 4-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi; several feared trapped under rubble

VIDEO | Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: One more body recovered from the debris of the collapsed building. Rescue operations continue as many still feared trapped. #BhiwandiBuildingCollapse #MaharashtraNews (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/sMSgaVCFrD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2026

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Fire Officer Vijay Jadhav told PTI that a body was removed from the rubble, and an injured boy was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. Seven to eight people are still trapped under the rubble and a search and rescue operation is underway, an official said. The structure comprised 48 rooms, 12 on each floor, municipal officials said. The building had been declared dangerous by the civic body. Tragedy struck while repair work was underway on the premises.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Family members of the deceased mourn the demise of their loved ones in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident Six people have lost their lives. Rescue operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/KuHiBH1s1a — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2026

Six to seven persons are still trapped under the rubble and a search and rescue operation is underway, the official said.

An injured minor was rescued and rushed to a nearby medical facility, he said. Around 9 pm on Thursday, residents heard “loud cracking sounds” emanating from the structure, an official said. Fearing the worst, locals immediately helped evacuate many families to other locations. However, while some occupants were still making their way out, the ‘B’ wing of the building caved in, he said. A major multi-agency rescue operation is underway, comprising teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Thane Disaster Response Force and local fire brigade. A dog squad, four fire engines, two ambulances, and heavy earth-moving machinery have been deployed at the site.