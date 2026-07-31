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Bhiwandi Building Collapse: 9 killed, several trapped after four-storey building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, rescue operations underway

Bhiwandi Building Collapse LIVE: At least nine people were killed, and seven to eight others are feared trapped after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi late on Thursday night.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: July 31, 2026 3:11 PM IST
Bhiwandi Building Collapse: 9 killed, several trapped after four-storey building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, rescue operations underway
At least killed after building collapses in Bhiwandi; 7 to 8 trapped under rubble(Photo Credit: X@PTI)

Thane: At least nine people were killed, and seven to eight others are feared trapped after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi late on Thursday night. Rescue operations are underway as many are still feared trapped. “At least six persons were killed. All but one are still to be identified. The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem,” Resident Deputy Collector Sandeep Mane told news agency PTI. According to the officials, a portion of the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar area of the powerloom town collapsed around 11.30 pm on Thursday.

9 killed as 4-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi; several feared trapped under rubble

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Fire Officer Vijay Jadhav told PTI that a body was removed from the rubble, and an injured boy was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. Seven to eight people are still trapped under the rubble and a search and rescue operation is underway, an official said. The structure comprised 48 rooms, 12 on each floor, municipal officials said. The building had been declared dangerous by the civic body. Tragedy struck while repair work was underway on the premises.

Six to seven persons are still trapped under the rubble and a search and rescue operation is underway, the official said.

An injured minor was rescued and rushed to a nearby medical facility, he said. Around 9 pm on Thursday, residents heard “loud cracking sounds” emanating from the structure, an official said. Fearing the worst, locals immediately helped evacuate many families to other locations. However, while some occupants were still making their way out, the ‘B’ wing of the building caved in, he said. A major multi-agency rescue operation is underway, comprising teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Thane Disaster Response Force and local fire brigade. A dog squad, four fire engines, two ambulances, and heavy earth-moving machinery have been deployed at the site.

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  • Jul 31, 2026 3:11 PM IST

    Updates to this LIVE Blog are closed now

  • Jul 31, 2026 10:40 AM IST

    Bhiwandi Building Collapse LIVE: A portion of the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar area of the powerloom town came crashing down around 11.30 pm on Thursday, the officials said. “At least eight persons were killed. The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem. Four to five persons are believed to be still trapped under the rubble, and a search and rescue operation is underway,” said Resident Deputy Collector Sandeep Mane.

    An injured minor was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, he said. The structure comprised 48 rooms, 12 on each floor, municipal officials said. The building had been declared dangerous by the civic body. Tragedy struck while repair work was underway on the premises.

    Around 9 pm on Thursday, residents heard “loud cracking sounds” emanating from the structure, an official said.

  • Jul 31, 2026 10:33 AM IST
  • Jul 31, 2026 10:31 AM IST
  • Jul 31, 2026 10:30 AM IST

    Bhiwandi building collapse LIVE: At least eight persons were killed after a four-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district, officials said on Friday, adding that four to five persons are believed to be still trapped under the rubble.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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