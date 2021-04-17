Mumbai: Amid rising coronavirus cases across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed 1,169 buildings and identified 97 areas as containment zones. The KW ward that comprises Vile Parle (W), Andheri (W), Juhu has 273 building sealed, while the D ward that has total 247 sealed buildings. Moreover, a total of 10,797 floors have been sealed in the city to break the chain of the transmission. Also Read - Lockdown in Maharashtra Soon? Read Ajit Pawar's Warning as State Logs Highest Single-day COVID Count

As per the guidelines issued by the civic body, any housing society having more than five active COVID-19 cases will be sealed and treated as a “micro-containment zone” (MCZ). The BMC has warned of imposing fines on co-operative housing societies for violating its norms and said police personnel shall be deployed at the entry gate of sealed buildings.

Check Full List of Buildings Here:

Maharashtra yesterday recorded a new high of 63,729 infections and the second-highest death toll of 398, with the state jumping past the 37-L mark. Shooting up to 63,729 new cases – a week after the previous peak of 63,294 (April 11), the state overall tally shot past the 37-Lakh mark, from 36,39,855 to 37,03,584, on Friday.

The state fatalities went up from 349 a day earlier to 398 today, compared with the highest 481 deaths (April 2), and the toll shot up from 59,153 on Thursday to 59,551 now, the worst in the country.

The trend was reflected even in Mumbai which added 8,803 new infections, up from 8,209 a day earlier on Thursday – and the tally shot up from 553,404 to 562,207 till date, 12 days after the city notched the highest daily infections of 11,206 (April 4).

The state recovery rate improved from 81.03 per cent on Thursday to 81.12 per cent, while the death rate dropped from 1.63 per cent a day earlier to 1.61 per cent now, and the number of ‘active cases’ increased from 620,060 to 638,034 now.