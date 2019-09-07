New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7 launched three metro projects worth over Rs19,000 crore in Mumbai which will add more than 42 km to the metro network of the city.

He also inaugurated the first coach for Mumbai Metro built under the ‘Make in India’ programme, and later took a tour of the new coach and the train.

“We are not only laying metro lines, but coaches of the metro that will run on these lines are also being built in India. I have seen Mock-Up Coach a while back. These modern metro coaches built under Make in India are going to make Mumbai Metro safe and convenient and economical,” PM Modi said during the event.

He said the country is moving towards $5-trillion economy. “We will have to make our cities advanced. Thus, our government will invest Rs100 lakh crore on infrastructure,” he said.

Giving the example of Navi Mumbai’s airport work, he said the speed at which his government is working has never been done before.

PM Modi said that in India the first metro was started about 30-35 years ago, but until 2014, metro started in only a few cities. “Now, metro lines are being laid down in 27 cities of the country,” he said.

PM Modi came to Mumbai after meeting scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru.

“I have been inspired by ISRO scientists, the kind of dedication they showed, their hard work and how they worked day and night. We can learn from them,” PM Modi said.

“There are three kinds of people – people who never start even to try in the fear of failure, people who run away from a problem at the sight of first hurdle and people who start then keep at it until they achieve it. The people at ISRO are the kinds who never stop trying,” he added.

The three metro corridors inaugurated are 9.2 km-long Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) Metro-10 corridor, 12.7 km Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro-11 corridor and 20.7 km Kalyan to Taloja Metro-12 corridor.

Along with the Metro Lines, the PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Metro Bhavan.

This 154-metre and 32-storey Centre will control a total network of 337 km – that will operate in the city of Mumbai and its Metropolitan Region.

Later in the day, PM Modi will visit Aurangabad to address a state-level Mahila Saksham Melava or a meet of self-help groups organised by Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission (UMED).

He will also inaugurate AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City) business and administrative building and dedicate DMIC AURIC City to the nation.