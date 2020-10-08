New Delhi: As the dust settled a little on the Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, the Mumbai Police on Thursday busted national television news channel Republic TV, along with two other news channels that were involved in manipulating their Television Rating Points, better known as TRP. Also Read - Mumbai Police Busts Fake TRP Racket, Republic TV Under The Scanner; Arnab Goswami to be Quizzed Soon

The other two are local Mumbai channels – Fast Marathi and Box Cinema, whose owners have been arrested for manipulating viewership ratings. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sisters Move Bombay High Court To Quash FIR Lodged By Rhea Chakraborty

Meanwhile, Republic TV promoter and anchor Arnab Goswami is set to be questioned soon. “Officials of Republic TV, which claims the highest TRPs, or Television Rating Points, among news channels, will be summoned today or tomorrow,” said police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: FIR Lodged Against Fake Accounts Trolling Mumbai Police Commissioner

Singh alleged that media organisations used to offer a monthly payment of Rs 400-500 households as a bribe to keep their channel switched on all the time.

This has got viewers wondering how TRPs are actually calculated and whether they were a part of the chain.

So, what really is TRP?

Television Rating Point (TRP) is an audience intensity measurement tool which aims to identify how many viewers a particular programme on a particular TV channel is getting. The metric is calculated on a device which is attached to a few thousands TV sets selected at random at the time of manufacturing.

It is also popularly known as the People’s Meter.

How is TRP calculated?

The TRP device records the duration for which the programmes are watched. Calculated on a seven-day period, the data is released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) on every Thursday and handed over to all TV channels.

These numbers gathered from those TV sets are then treated by TV channels as a sample figure for reading audiences in different geographical and demographic sectors.

What’s the big deal?

TRP is a big deal for television channels as it is a key factor in deciding their revenue. The higher a channel’s TRP, the more advertisements it will get, subsequently increasing their revenue scale. With fewer TRP ratings, TV channels struggle to get advertisers and may even lose the existing ones.