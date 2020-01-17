New Delhi: The Mumbai Police on Thursday rescued three female artists, including a minor, after they busted a “high-profile” sex racket operating from a three-star hotel in the city’s suburban Andheri district. They also arrested a 29-year-old woman, Priya Sharma, who was in charge of the sex racket.

“Priya Sharma was running tours and travel agency in Kandivali East. However, she was involved in immoral activities,” said Sandesh Revale, senior inspector of Social Service (SS) branch, adding that the offense had been registered against Sharma.

According to police reports, the SS branch of Mumbai Police conducted a raid at the hotel in Andheri East on Thursday. Reports also suggested that Sharma used to charge Rs 60,000 for each girl. One of the girls involved in the rackets is believed to be from Delhi.

An official revealed, “During the raid, three females, including a minor, were found to have been forced into prostitution. They were rescued and a woman, identified as Priya Sharma, who was operating the racket, was arrested.”

It was further revealed that one of the rescued is an actor-singer who appeared in the television crime show ‘Savdhaan India’, while another had worked in a Marathi movie and several serials. The minor actor had worked in a web series.

Last week, another high-profile sex racket was busted at a five-star hotel in Goregaon East and two girls were rescued, including an actress and a model. Both of them were placed under arrests and a case was registered under Sections 370(3) and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4 and 5 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.