New Delhi: The Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory for Thursday, i.e., November 28 ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra’s chief minister which is to be held at Shivaji Park Ground in Mumbai’s Dadar.

The elaborate route plan was chalked out by the Mumbai Police to ensure peace and order on the day of the swearing-in ceremony, stated a report. On this day, Shiv Sena’s supporters and followers would come in huge numbers. Besides, members of various other political parties, VVIPs especially from the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress combine (Maha Vikas Aghadi) would also attend the swearing-in ceremony. This would result in huge traffic congestion. Therefore, to streamline the traffic, the Mumbai Police had prepared the advisory well in advance.

Dear Mumbaikars, Please note the following advisory for all invitees to the Oath-Taking ceremony of Hon. CM, Maharashtra State at Shivaji Park Ground, Dadar, according to the invite pass issued :- pic.twitter.com/5OZYNg5nNe — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 28, 2019

Restrictions regarding to traffic have been imposed for November 28 starting from 3 PM to 9 PM, stated a report. Below are the roads where parking is disallowed, as per the traffic advisory issued by the Mumbai Police:

Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road

Keluskar Road

Dadar MB Raut Marg

Dadar Pandurang Naik Marg

Dadar Dadsaheb Rege Marg

Dadar Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg

N.C. Kelkar Marg

Dadar Kirti College Lane

Kashinath Dhuru Road

P. Balu Marg

Prabhadevi Adarash Nagar

Worli Koliwada RAK 4 Road

Five Gardens Senapati Bapat Marg

Ranade Road

P.N. Kotnis Road

Shivaji Park

According to a report, an approximate 2000 police personnel are to be deployed at the spot where the swearing-in ceremony would take place.