The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested Republic television editor Arnab Goswami from his residence in connection with the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018. According to Hindustan Times, Goswami will now be taken to Alibaug.

This comes at a times when TRP scam investigation against Goswami is going on in Mumbai.

#WATCH Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami detained and taken in a police van by Mumbai Police, earlier today pic.twitter.com/ytYAnpauG0 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

According to Arnab Goswami, the cops not only physically assaulted him but his mother-in-law and father-in-law, son and wife were also pushed.

This suicide case goes back to 2018 when a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik committed suicide in Alibaug. A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay was found in which he said that Goswami and two others had not paid him Rs 5.40 crore which led to his financial constraints.

In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that a re-investigation has been ordered on a fresh complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik. Deshmukh had said Adnya alleged that the Alibaug police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Goswami’s channel, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018

Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar condemned Arnab’s arrest and termed it as an attack on press freedom. Javadekar took to Twitter and wrote, “We condemn the attack on press freedom in #Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this.”