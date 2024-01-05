Home

News

Mumbai Police Files Case Against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad For Controversial Statement Against Lord Ram

Mumbai Police Files Case Against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad For Controversial Statement Against Lord Ram

The law enforcement agency in Mumbai, has officially brought a case against Jitendra Awhad, a legislative member of the NCP, following his contentious comments about Lord Ram. His remarks stirred a whirlwind of controversy, ultimately leading to a lawsuit against him.

Mumbai: Maharashtra lawmaker and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad has found himself in the midst of a controversy after his statement about Lord Ram being a non-vegetarian who hunted animals. This remark has sparked strong reactions from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the NCP, with demands for a criminal case to be registered against Awhad. However, Awhad has clarified that he made the statement after studying the matter and expresses regret if his words have hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Trending Now

Case Filed Against NCP MLA

A legal case has landed on the lap of NCP MLA, Jitendra Awhad, who is a member of Sharad Pawar’s faction. The MIDC police station in Mumbai is handling the matter, with charges filed under the IPC’s section 295(A). This lawsuit came on the heels of Awhad’s claim that Lord Ram was not vegetarian. The Mumbai Police sprang into action following complaints received against the MLA.

You may like to read

The controversy began when Awhad made the statement during a public event. He claimed that Lord Ram, who is revered as a deity by millions of Hindus, was not a vegetarian and used to hunt animals. This statement has been met with outrage and criticism from various quarters.

“He (Lord Ram) used to hunt and eat. He is ours, of bahujans. You (an apparent reference to the BJP) are turning us into vegetarians, but we are following the example of Ram and consuming mutton,” the Maharashtra lawmaker was quoted saying in a report by Mid Day.

Facing Saffron Fury, Awhad Cites Research To Clarify Lord Ram Remark

Amid the saffron fury and street protests over his claim that Lord Ram was non-vegetarian, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad sought to defend his remark citing a research paper on Valmiki Ramayana by IIT Kanpur. However, he also sought forgiveness from the people, saying he regretted his remarks if they hurt anyone’s sentiments.

An NCP old-timer and a key aide of the party patriarch Sharad Pawar, Awhad insisted that he did not put forward his own interpretation in the matter but based his opinion on an ‘authentic’ version of Valmiki Ramayana.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Awhad pointed to the extensive research conducted by IIT Kanpur on this version of the Ramayana.

“Look, I am telling you I did not bring my own interpretation or views into it. I did not incorporate any ideas of my own. I based my opinion on whatever is written in Valmiki Ramayana,” the NCP leader, stoutly defending his position in the face of a firestorm of protest from the BJP and the country’s seer community.

However, saying he regretted his remarks if they hurt public sentiments, the NCP leader said, “I do express regret if my words offended someone’s feelings. I did not wish to hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

Stressing that he did not alter or misinterpret the Valmiki Ramayana, which was scripted eons back, Awhad outlined the six khands (chapters) of the ancient text — Balakand, Ayodhyakand, Aranyakand, Kishkindakhand, Sunderkand, and Yudhkand.

“Valmiki Ramayana has six khands. What does the 120th verse of the Ayodhya khand say? My remarks were based on the verses from Valmiki Ramayana. Please read the Valmiki Ramayana and you will know for yourself,” the NCP leader said.

“I have an authentic version of the Ramayana, which was written eighteen hundred years ago. This book was printed in Kolkata in 1891. IIT Kanpur has even published a research paper on it. And what I said is already in the public domain,” the NCP leader added. He asserted that his words were a reflection of the ideas and principles that he holds dear, reiterating, however, that he did not intend to offend anyone’s sentiments.

On the complaint filed against him in Maharashtra, Awhad said, “Let a case be filed against me here, US or anywhere else. I don’t fear cases. I stick to my words and practise what I preach. I am not in the habit of saying things I don’t mean.”

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.