Mumbai Police Issues Guidelines For Those Observing Shab-e-barat On Sun-Mon; Check Here

Mumbai: In order to ensure peace and tranquility in the region, the Mumbai police have urged those observing ‘Shab-e-barat’ to strictly follow guidelines. Notably, Shab-e-barat, or the ‘night of forgiveness’ is observed on the 15th day of Shaban by Muslims who believe Allah decides the fortune and future of all creatures on this night. Also, it will start with ‘namaz e maghrib’ on Sunday and culminate with ‘namaz e fazar’ on Monday.

A meeting was held on Saturday during which it was decided that five additional commissioners of police, 13 DCPs, 1,200 officers, and 5,500 personnel, including home guards and SRPF units, will be deployed to maintain law and order, an official said.

“Social media posts will be monitored and youth have been told not to ride triple-seaters or indulge in unnecessary honking. Everyone observing Shab-e-Barat must strictly follow all police guidelines and ensure no one is inconvenienced,” he said.

CCTV cameras across the metropolis will be used to keep tabs, and strict action will be taken against those violating norms, the official said.

