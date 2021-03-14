New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze after interrogating him for 12 hours in connecting with the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case. He was taken into custody at around 11.50 pm on Saturday. Notably, the encounter specialist has been facing heat in the death case of Mansukh Hiran a resident of the neighbouring Thane district, who was reportedly in possession of the vehicle which was found with explosives outside Antilia, the residence of the business tycoon on February 25. Vaze will be presented before a court later in the day. Also Read - Bomb Scare Near Mukesh Ambani's House: Home Ministry Hands Over Probe to NIA

Earlier on Saturday, the cop had filed a pre-arrest bail application plea under section 438 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the Thane district sessions court. Under this section, a person can seek bail if he or she is apprehending arrest in a case.

“Time to Say Goodbye to The World is Coming Closer”

Yesterday, before heading to the NIA’s south Mumbai office, the police officer had shared a message on social media claiming that his colleagues in the department were involved in falsely implicating him. “Time to say goodbye to the world is coming closer”, he wrote on Saturday.

Referring to an earlier custodial death for which he was suspended for years, Vaze put out a Whatsapp status, which read, “3rd March 2004. Fellow officers from the CID arrested me in a false case. That arrest inconclusive till date. Sensing history is going to repeat. My fellow officers are on to falsely trap me. There’s a slight difference in the scenario. Then probably I had 17 years of hope, patience, life and service too. Now I will have neither 17 years of further life nor service nor patience to live. I think the time to say goodbye to the world is coming closer.”

Vaze Removed From Mumbai Police Crime Branch

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced the removal of Vaze from the Crime Intelligence Unit till the inquiry into the mysterious death of automobile parts dealer Hiran is not completed. While making the announcement in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Deshmukh said the state government will conduct an impartial probe into the death of Hiran. “Police officer Sachin Vaze will be removed from his current posting in the crime branch till the investigation is not completed. I am taking this decision in view of the rising demand from the opposition,” the minister had said.

