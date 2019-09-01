New Delhi: Ahead of the grand Ganpati festival, Mumbai police on Saturday issued a general security alert and ordered over 40,000 personnel to be deployed on the day of the event in the metropolis.

The Ganpati celebrations will begin on Monday, September 2, and go on till Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, on September 12. According to officials, nearly 7703 public pandals and 1.63 lakh domestic idols will be installed on Ganesh Chaturthi this year, along with 11,667 idols of the elephant-headed God with Gauri.

Over 5000 CCTVs will monitor the activities during the festival, with special arrangements made in Lalbaugcha Raja mandal as it attracts a massive crowd.

Personnel from the State Reserve Police Force, Riot Control Police, Quick Response Teams, BDDS squad, traffic police, Anti-terror Squad, Home Guards, Civil Defence and volunteers of various Ganesh mandals will be responsible for the security during the festival.

Yesterday, the police decided to shut 53 roads in the city for a few hours throughout the 10-day festival. These roads which are famous public pandals – Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai ka Raja in central Mumbai, as well as in south Mumbai and the suburbs – are visited by thousands of people during the festival, causing immense traffic jams on the roads.

On 56 other roads, meanwhile, only one-way traffic will be allowed. However, on the immersion day, there will be a complete ban on car parking on some roads.

Furthermore, there will be traffic diversion on some routes on September 3, 6, 7, 8 and 12, while some routes will be completely shut for traffic during the 10-day festival. These include the Doctor Baba Sahab Ambedkar Road, Chinchpokli railway bridge, SS Rao Road, Duttaram Lad Road etc. Movement of heavy vehicles on some old bridges, too, will be completely stopped.