Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that the trio in question who asked for the location of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' only meant to visit the area and did not pose any threat. The driver was questioned and was let off after questioning as nothing suspicious was found from his interrogation, the police said.

All this started after a taxi driver informed Mumbai police that two suspected passengers carrying bags with them had asked him the location of Ambani's south Mumbai residence. Soon after, the forces tightened the security around Antilia and cops began the manhunt.

According to the report, the registration number (of the vehicle) shared by the taxi driver was incorrect. Hence, the police scanned CCTV cameras and spotted the vehicle in the footage. It was later traced to Navi Mumbai.

According to a Hindustan Times report quoting Mumbai police, the owner of the car revealed that three people had come to Navi Mumbai from Kutch, Gujarat. To visit different tourist spots in Mumbai, they hired a Wagon R. But near Killa court car driver’s phone got switched off, so he could not use Google Maps.

Following which they asked another taxi driver about the address of Antilia. Thereafter, they visited other tourist places and returned to Navi Mumbai. From there the businessmen left for Gujarat the same night

“The Wagon R driver narrated everything to us and also shared details of the three businessmen. We verified his claims and also spoke to them over the phone and prima-facie nothing suspicious was found,” said Bhushan Belnekar, senior inspector of Azad Maidan police station to Hindustan Times.