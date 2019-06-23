Thiruvananthapuram: A Mumbai police team on Sunday reached Kerala in order to arrest the absconding rape accused Binoy Kodiyeri. The son of Kerala CPI-M leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has been missing for the past five days after a rape case was registered against him in Mumbai last week.

Notices were put up at several places by the police team seeking Binoy’s surrender. The Mumbai police on June 20 had asked him to appear before the investigating officers within 72 hours in the rape and cheating case against him. The FIR was registered against Binoy at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai’s Andheri area by a 33-year-old city-based woman, who hails from Bihar. The complainant alleged that Binoy had sexually assaulted her for several years on the pretext of marriage. Notably, they have an eight-year-old child from their relationship.

The victim added that she had entered into a relationship with Binoy while she was working at a dance bar in Dubai in 2008. While the woman has agreed to undergo tests needed to prove her charges and also establish her child’s paternity, Binoy is unwilling.

Meanwhile, Binoy’s father Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who is CPI-M’s Kerala Secretary, on Saturday broke his silence on the case insisting that neither he nor his party would try and defend his son. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said, “Neither my party nor I should be held responsible for this, none of us will help him. Police are investigating the matter, let the investigation continue.”

A Mumbai court will decide on Binoy’s anticipatory bail plea on Monday. Notably, documents, including pictures, have surfaced on Sunday establishing the claims of the victim. For instance, the woman’s passport and a bank passbook which was assessed by the police state Binoy Vinodhini Balakrishnan as her husband. While the passport was last renewed in 2014, the passbook of a new generation bank in Mumbai shows that Binoy transferred money ranging from Rs 50,000 and upwards on several occasions between 2010 and 2015.

(With inputs from IANS)