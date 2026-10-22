Mumbai pollution worse than Delhi? Bombay High Court pulls up authorities over poor air quality, sets deadline for BMC, police

The Bombay High Court has criticised Mumbai authorities over rising pollution, expressing shock that the city is recording worse air quality than Delhi. The court has directed the police, BMC and pollution control board to strictly enforce rules on firecrackers and loud music.

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Mumbai pollution worse than Delhi? Bombay High court pulls up authorities over poor air quality, sets deadline for BMC, police (PTI)

The Bombay High Court has expressed serious concern over Mumbai’s rising pollution levels, saying it was shocking that the city was recording worse pollution than Delhi despite having the sea breeze and open spaces that could help improve air quality. A bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale criticised the civic authorities, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the police for failing to properly enforce court orders aimed at controlling air and noise pollution during festivals.

The court made the remarks while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) on pollution. It said the authorities were taking too long to act, even on basic measures ordered by the court.

During the hearing, Justice Kulkarni questioned why Mumbai was struggling with poor air quality despite its coastal location. He also pointed out that visibility in the city had dropped below 500 metres on Tuesday.

“This is shocking. The city has a sea breeze coming, which has a lot of open spaces, the whole openness of the sea, still we are facing this… You should see to it that Mumbai skies are clear,” the Bench added.

The judge also questioned how officials could remain unconcerned while thousands of residents were facing such poor air quality. He said the situation required urgent action from the authorities.

In its written order, the bench said the government machinery was moving too slowly to follow the court’s directions. It expressed disappointment that even basic steps had not been properly carried out.

Court flags violations during festivals

The court said people were still bursting firecrackers on busy public roads and using music systems during processions without taking the required permission or giving assurances that noise levels would remain within the permitted limits.

The bench warned that officials could be held accountable if they failed to act against those breaking the rules. It said such negligence could affect citizens’ fundamental rights to equality and life under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The court has previously clarified that the ban on bursting firecrackers on public streets and roads applies to all festivals across Maharashtra, and not just one particular celebration. It has also directed authorities to take steps to control loud music and other sources of noise pollution.

Mumbai Police, BMC given deadlines

The High Court has directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to hold a meeting with all police station in-charges and prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure that its orders are followed.

The commissioner must also file an affidavit confirming that the restrictions on firecrackers on public streets and unauthorised sound systems are being strictly enforced.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board have been asked to issue public awareness notices on social media and other platforms by October 24. They must also submit affidavits explaining the steps taken to comply with the court’s directions.

The bench has scheduled the next hearing for October 26, when it will review the authorities’ compliance with its orders.