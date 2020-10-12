New Delhi: Several parts of Mumbai suffered a power outage due to “TATAs incoming electric supply failure”. Efforts were on to restore the supply at the earliest, said an official from the Energy Department. Also Read - Mumbai's Aarey Declared a Forest; Metro Car Shed Project to be Relocated to Kanjurmang

All the power companies — MahaVitaran, Adani, Tata and BEST have confirmed the development but declined to comment on the reasons.

In a statement, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport said that electric supply in Mumbai interrupted due to 'TATA's incoming electric supply failure'.

Following this, Mumbai Suburban trains on Central Railway were also affected. “Mumbai Suburban trains on CR held up due to grid failure. We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us”, tweeted the Central Railway zone.