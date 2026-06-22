Mumbai pre-monsoon Big Update: City receives heavy rains, BMC issues alert after IMD's downpour forecast; Pune, Nagpur, Nashik likely to...

New Delhi: Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai on Monday morning, bringing major relief from the scorching heat and humid weather conditions. It is important to note that this downpour in the city comes as monsoon showers in Maharashtra are set to start late. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an increase in rainfall activity from Monday and said the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 23.
Civic officials have told news agency PTI that some areas of Mumbai recorded intense showers in just one hour. The city began seeing rainfall on Sunday, with overcast skies and a cool breeze making the morning pleasant across the metropolis.
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The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad for the next three days, forecasting moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an orange warning for Mumbai on Monday. Along with this, the BMC has also forecast gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places over the next three hours.
Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and heavy rain spells, while several parts of Mumbai, including Bandra East, witnessed pre-monsoon showers accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms on Monday morning. The rainfall caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions in some areas.
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