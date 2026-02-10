Mumbai-Pune expressway Big update: No more traffic jams as missing link of 13.3-km-bypass project to reduce travel time by 30 minutes; check details here

Mumbai- Pune Expressway update: The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is India’s first 6-lane wide concrete highway connecting Raigad-Navi Mumbai-Mumbai. Spanning across a distance of 94.5km connecting Raigad-Navi Mumbai-Mumbai, the expressway was fully operationalized in 2002. However, a steep 19.8-km stretch in the the expressway has been its weakest link for years. Explaining the issue, readers can imagine ten lanes of traffic from the expressway and old highway squeeze into just six, turning holidays and festival travel into hours of delay and massive frustration. Now, in order to finally fix the choke point, a major solution is taking shape in the form of ‘Missing Link project’ of the Mumbai- Pune Expressway. Here are all the details you need to know about the Missing Link project of the Mumbai- Pune Expressway.

What’s the missing link in Mumbai-Pune Expressway?

The Missing Link of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is a Rs 6,695-crore infrastructure project. Designed to bypass the Khopoli–Khandala ghat section, which is one of the most congested and accident-prone parts of the route, the route solves the core issue of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Also read: Good news for Mumbaikars! Mumbai-Pune Expressway missing link nears completion, Travel time to reduce by…

Instead of sharp curves and steep climbs, the new alignment offers a straighter and flatter 13.3-km bypass. This change alone reduces the distance between the Khopoli exit and Kusgaon from about 19.8 km to 13.3 km, helping cut travel time by nearly 25 to 30 minutes.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What does the update mean for you?

Running between Kasarvati and Ambivli of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the missing link of the highly anticipated expressway section will change daily commutes on India’s one of the busiest expressways.

Also read: Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic jam stretches beyond 12 hours after flammable gas tanker…

How will the Mumbai- Pune Expressway help commuters?

The project includes two twin tunnels, one around 1.6 km long and the other about 8.9 km, drilled through the hills to avoid dangerous terrain. It also features two cable-stayed bridges crossing deep valleys, including Tiger Valley, supported by tall pylons built for stability and seismic safety.

Missing Link project of the Mumbai- Pune Expressway

Once operational, the Missing Link project of the Mumbai- Pune Expressway will offer a safer drive with potential speeds of up to 120 km per hour, easing traffic, reducing accidents and changing the Mumbai-Pune journey for the better.