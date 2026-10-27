Mumbai–Pune Expressway missing link: Strict speed caps, permanent restrictions on heavy, cargo vehicles from Nov 1

Starting November 1, updated traffic regulations impose a complete, permanent ban on cargo carriers along this segment. The restriction applies across all commercial freight categories, including heavy.

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The traffic directives were instituted due to the unique structural and design parameters of the Missing Link's tunnel network. File image/ PTI

Ahead of the November 1, 2026 rollout, traffic authorities have announced updated safety enforcement policies for the newly constructed “Missing Link” segment on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. The measures establish enforced speed ceilings for light vehicles and buses alongside a complete operational restriction on specified vehicle classes.

A notification issued by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Praveen Salunkhe highlights that the traffic directives were instituted due to the unique structural and design parameters of the Missing Link’s tunnel network, aiming to prevent accident hazards inside the enclosed route.

Under the new guidelines, heavy trucks, pickup vans, and even light cargo vehicles like Tata Ace have been permanently banned from using this route from November 1. At the same time, tankers and vehicles carrying inflammable, explosive, or other dangerous substances are strictly prohibited. All banned vehicles must use the old (original) Mumbai-Pune Expressway route only.

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Which vehicles will be allowed?

Only select categories of vehicles will be permitted to travel on the missing link. These include private cars, jeeps, and other non-commercial light motor vehicles (LMVs). Regular passenger buses and other passenger vehicles can also use this new route.

To prevent accidents and maintain smooth traffic flow inside the tunnels, authorities have set speed limits. Light vehicles, such as cars and jeeps, can travel at a maximum speed of 100 kilometres per hour. Passenger buses, meanwhile, are limited to 80 kilometres per hour. Drivers must adhere to these rules for a safe journey.

Advice for drivers

Ahead of the November 1 implementation, the Maharashtra Highway Police urged all motorists to verify route eligibility prior to travel. Drivers of heavy cargo and hazardous material carriers are strictly prohibited from entering the Missing Link. State traffic officials confirmed that enforcement teams will penalize violators and enforce posted speed limits.

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Meanwhile, a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday approved 22 proposals, including developing four link expressways. These include the Farrukhabad Link Expressway, which connects the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Purvanchal Expressway, the Jhansi Link Expressway, and the Jewar Link Expressway. The expressway projects aim to strengthen road connectivity across the state.