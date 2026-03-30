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Mumbai-Pune expressway sees massive traffic jam during Ram Navami weekend, vehicles stuck in long queues near Lonavala

Mumbai-Pune expressway sees massive traffic jam during Ram Navami weekend, vehicles stuck in long queues near Lonavala

Massive traffic congestion hits Mumbai-Pune Expressway during Ram Navami weekend, with vehicles stuck for hours in long queues near Lonavala, highlighting recurring travel chaos on one of India’s busiest highways.

Mumbai-Pune expressway

Traffic pile-up due to heavy vehicles came to notice once again on Mumbai-Pune Expressway as thousands of commuters had to wait hours to pass through the 94.5 km highway. Autoselfie reporters noted long queues of cars for kilometres along Mumbai-Pune Expressway, particularly at the ghat section near Lonavala.

Traffic Jam wreaks Havoc on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Ram Navami long weekend getaway was blamed for the long traffic jam on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday as thousands of commuters were seen heading towards Pune and other destinations.

“The traffic was recorded heavy from morning on Mumbai to Pune Expressway, with the stretch experiencing long tailbacks especially near ghats where vehicular speed is slow owing to heavy traffic and sharp curves,” a senior police officer said.

Visuals of traffic jam flooded on Mumbai Pune Expressway

Images shared by commuters and Autoselfie reporters on social media platforms showed traffic congestions with vehicles barely moving for hours. Cars queued for kilometres between Mumbai and Pune. At some spots, traffic tailbacks were reportedly between 3-5 kilometres while visuals suggested longer queues at peak congested areas.

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“The Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic was jammed for atleast half an hour to over an hour today (Sunday). Take a look at the chaos commuters faced today,” read one Twitter post.

Traffic diversion and accidents cause delay

Traffic congestion were caused due to regular diversions and accidents on other routes which force vehicles to ply on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. There were instances when vehicles from old Mumbai-Pune highway were diverted to Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Traffic police had even placed temporary hurdles midway on the expressway to allow tailback cars to move forward.

Police keep a watchful eye on Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic jam

Traffic Police personnel were deployed at sensitive locations along Mumbai-Pune Expressway to regulate traffic jam. “Traffic movement will remain sluggish for some time as vehicles movement will pick up only after holiday traffic,” added the police officer.

Highway commuters are urged to avoid travelling during peak hours and holiday seasons. Commuters can also take help from Pune traffic police helpline numbers if stranded on roads.

Traffic jams frequently occur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Traffic jam on Mumbai-Pune Expressway isn’t new. Weekend getaways and holidays are the primary reasons for traffic snarls on India’s busiest expressway. Long holiday weekends are particularly troublesome for Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic.

Heavy rains during monsoon also leads to traffic pile-up along Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Traffic is a regular phenomenon on Mumbai-Pune Expressway despite the ongoing development work on the “missing link” between Mumbai and Pune.

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