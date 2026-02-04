Home

Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic jam stretches beyond 12 hours after flammable gas tanker...

Traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway remained paralysed for over 12 hours after a gas tanker overturned, leaving thousands stranded without food, water or toilet facilities.

Traffic chaos continued into its second day on Wednesday on Maharashtra’s Mumbai-Pune Expressway after yesterday’s rollover of a gas tanker in Khandala Ghat. Thousands of vehicles were stuck on the expressway for over 12 hours yesterday due to the accident.

Expressway Gridlocked After Gas Tanker Turns Over

Reports said that a tanker loaded with propylene gas overturned in the evening near Adoshi tunnel on the Mumbai-bound side of the expressway on Tuesday. Since propylene is an inflammable gas and extremely prone to catching fire, traffic from both sides of the expressway was diverted following the accident.

Normal traffic movement remained suspended for several hours after the incident, with vehicles stranded kilometres long on either side of the highway. K-Rail Police Superintendent said the leak of gas was causing hindrance in the removal process of the overturned tanker.

Stranded Motorists Suffer Amid Crisis

Thousands of vehicles on the highway were left without any facilities or comforts after they were stuck in traffic. Motorists continued to sit in their cars and vehicles for hours without food or drinking water, under sweltering heat conditions.

Motorists criticised authorities on social media for poor handling of the situation. A commuter said the Expressway had turned into a “parking lot” due to the disaster, while another said rescuers weren’t moving fast enough to clear the accident site.

Motorists allegedly had to sleep in their vehicles overnight as the highway failed to open till late night. Mumbai Police Commissioner assured that NDRF officials were on-site to contain the accident and disaster management unit.

NDRF & BPCL Officials Deployed At Site

The teams of National Disaster Response Force were sent to the accident site immediately after the tanker overturned. BPCL staff members were also sent to assist in stopping the gas leak from the tanker.

Superintendent of Police of Highway Traffic Department revealed that due to gas leak, removing the overturned tanker tank took a long time which led to the Expressway remaining closed for hours.

Traffic was diverted only on the Pune-bound side while the Mumbai-bound side was kept completely closed for public safety. Motorists have been advised to use alternate routes such as old Mumbai-Pune Highway for their journey till the traffic situation normalises.

