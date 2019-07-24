Mumbai: The railway tracks of local train services have submerged after heavy rains lashed the city yesterday and expected to continue on Wednesday as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

This can hit the local train services, especially the central line, after images of submerged railway tracks have surfaced.

The IMD on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai stating that a cyclonic circulation would bring more showers to the city in the next two days.

Mumbai: Railway tracks submerge at Sion railway station, following heavy rainfall in the city. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/cl4E0dgWf7 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019

“A cyclonic circulation is being developed near Mumbai, which will bring more showers to the city. The city has received hardly any showers in last 2-3 days but the situation is changing. There will be more showers in the coming days, said the official.

SkymetWeather forecasted that spells of moderate rain will continue at many places with isolated heavy showers over Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar and Thane during next 2-3 hours.

Mumbai: Water logging in Hindmata area following heavy rainfall in the city. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/WEgK6aoixY — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls were very likely at isolated places over Konkan and Goa as well. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar and Coastal Karnataka and heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Kerala and Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.