Live Updates

  • 9:14 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: A person was electrocuted to death near Owala Hanuman temple on Ghodbunder road. Kasarvadavali police official on site, informed Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

  • 9:13 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Due to high tide & heavy rains resulting in water logging at Dadar & Prabhadevi, special suburban services are being run between Virar-Andheri-Bandra & suspended between Bandra – Churchgate, said Western Railway

  • 9:10 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: More than 230 mm of rainfall recorded in Mumbai city in the last 10 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

  • 9:00 AM IST
    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: As per the IMD forecast, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city & suburbs today with high tide at 12.47 PM. Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary & stay away from the shore & waterlogged areas, tweeted BMC
  • 8:57 AM IST

    Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to all offices and other establishments to remain shut today, except emergency services, in view of heavy rainfall forecast.

  • 8:56 AM IST

  • 8:56 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Due to high tide resulting in water logging at Vadala and Parel suburban services are suspended on main line & harbour line. No suburban trains are held up in between stations. Down mail/express trains are being rescheduled, said Central Railway

New Delhi: In the wake of incessant rains in Mumbai and its suburbs,  routes of several Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were diverted on Tuesday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the bus services have been diverted on at least 8 routes in various parts of Mumbai and its suburbs. Also Read - Mumbai: Sero Survey Finds 57% People in Slums Had COVID-19, Only 16% in Other Residential Areas

Notably, rain lashed Mumbai yesterday as the monsoon system active over the Arabian Sea strengthened and the weather department sounded a red alert that it will get intense in the metropolis and its suburbs during the next two days. Mumbaikars are advised to avoid going out on August 4 and 5, said private forecaster Skymet Weather, adding that the intensity will start decreasing from August 6.

The downpour has also hit the train services. While the western line was completely stopped, central line was running with slow speed due to heavy rainfall. BMC said that harbour line between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was also stopped following the rains.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also warned of a high tide 4.51 meters, which is expected to hit the financial capital at 12:47 PM on Tuesday. “People are advised not to go near beaches and other low lying areas as a high tide of 4.51 meters is expected in Mumbai at 12:47 pm today”, the civic body asserted.

It has also appealed to offices and other establishments to remain shut today, except emergency services, in view of heavy rainfall forecast.