Mumbai Rain Havoc: City under red alert, school, colleges closed, Mumbai-Pune train services suspended after landslides

Mumbai Rain Havoc: The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places. Authorities have ordered all government, private, and municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai to remain closed on Monday due to worsening weather conditions. Check IMD forecast here.

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Mumbai Rain Havoc: City under red alert, school, colleges closed, Mumbai-Pune train services suspended after landslides | ImageL ANI

Mumbai Rain Havoc: Mumbai has been witnessing heavy incessant rainfall for the past few days, which has halted the daily life of people. Severe waterlogging has been reported on several major routes. Rainwater has inundated railway tracks, disrupting train services. Flight operations have also been affected due to continuous rainfall in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts and extremely heavy showers at isolated locations. Gusty winds, with speeds of 60-70 kmph, are also very likely in the Maximum City today and tomorrow.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Light rain lashes over various parts of Mumbai. (Visuals from Marine Drive) pic.twitter.com/4c7TZMNfIu — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2026

Mumbai Weather

IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region. In view of the extreme weather conditions, district authorities have announced the closure of all government, private and municipal schools and colleges for today.

Similar advisories have been issued in adjoining Thane and Palghar.

District authorities in Pune City have announced the closure of all schools as the weather department has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall today.

6 Dead After A Portion Of Chawl Collapsed In Mankhurd

At least six people lost their lives after a portion of a chawl collapsed. Heavy showers also disrupted flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Flight services were suspended for nearly an hour in the morning due to heavy rainfall. A treefall incident also claimed another life in the city.

Mumbai Under Red Alert

The weather department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and adjoining Thane and Raigad districts. IMD has warned of very heavy rainfall at several places and extremely heavy showers at isolated locations.

High tide Alert

A high tide warning has also been issued to the coast at 3:50 pm today. IMD predicted waves of up to 12 feet. Authorities have advised people not to venture into the sea.