Mumbai rain havoc: Potholes, waterlogging bring city to halt, are schools, colleges open today? Check IMD forecast for Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai

Mumbai Rain Havoc: Heavy monsoon rainfall has brought relief to residents of Mumbai from scorching summer heat but also created problems as inundated roads and severe waterlogging resulted in heavy traffic jams in several areas. In the video, shared by news agency ANI, people can be seen wading through knee-deep water. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the next few days, forecasting heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging witnessed in parts of Navi Mumbai due to heavy rainfall.
Visuals from APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) in Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/qIig8J7HfP
— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2026
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.