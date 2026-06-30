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  • Mumbai rain havoc: Potholes, waterlogging bring city to halt, are schools, colleges open today? Check IMD forecast for Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai

Mumbai rain havoc: Potholes, waterlogging bring city to halt, are schools, colleges open today? Check IMD forecast for Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai

Overnight showers once again lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, triggering waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several areas. IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall. Check forecast here.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 30, 2026, 9:57 AM IST
mumbai waterlogging
Mumbai rain havoc: Potholes, waterlogging bring city to halt, are schools, colleges open today? Check IMD forecast for Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai

Mumbai Rain Havoc: Heavy monsoon rainfall has brought relief to residents of Mumbai from scorching summer heat but also created problems as inundated roads and severe waterlogging resulted in heavy traffic jams in several areas. In the video, shared by news agency ANI, people can be seen wading through knee-deep water. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the next few days, forecasting heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Read more: Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging, traffic chaos persist, are schools closed today as IMD issues orange alert for Thane and Palghar?

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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