Mumbai Rain Havoc: Waterlogging, potholes bring maximum city to halt, are schools closed today? IMD issues orange alert for 3 districts

Mumbai Rain Havoc: Mumbai is dealing with a severe waterlogging situation due to continuous heavy rainfall. Rainwater has accumulated in several low-lying areas. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. Check the weather forecast here.

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Mumbai Rain Havoc: Waterlogging, potholes bring maximum city to halt, are schools closed today? IMD issues orange alert for 3 districts | Image: ANI

Mumbai Rain Havoc: Monsoon showers continue to batter India’s commercial capital – Mumbai, with rainwater inundating several major roads, resulting in severe waterlogging and traffic snarls. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday sounded an orange alert for the Maximum City due to heavy to very heavy rainfall. The same alert has been issued for Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. The IMD has requested people to take precautions.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Morning visuals from Marine Drive as rain lashes various parts of Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/oTU74QhcOC — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2026

Mumbai Weather

The island city has recorded an overall rainfall of 114 mm between 8 am on Thursday and 7 am on Friday. The eastern suburbs of the city reported 102 mm of showers, while western suburbs received 109 mm between July 2-3.

Man Dies After Falling Into Open Manhole, BMC Suspends 4 Officials, Maharashtra Speaker Calls It “Culpable Homicide

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended four of its officials after a man died after falling into a manhole in the Sakinaka area of Andheri East. Aslam Isak Shaikh (60) was a resident of Yadav Nagar in Sakinaka.

The traffic incident took place when the victim was walking in the area. He accidentally fell into the drainage while the maintenance work was underway.

The death of the man sparked a massive uproar in the ongoing monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls, Trains Delayed

Heavy rain inundated several parts of the city, including Dadar, Parel, Hindmata, Worli, Goregaon and Andheri. Severe waterlogging caused slow-moving traffic and delays on local train services. The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rain today. Gusty winds of 50–60 kmph are also expected on Friday.

Are Schools and Colleges Closed Today?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and district authorities are yet to issue any fresh school and college closure orders for the city. No notification has been issued for the closure of educational institutions for today. However, parents are avoiding sending their children to school due to continuous rains and severe waterlogging.

Maharashtra Weather

Heavy rains and thunderstorms continue to wreak havoc across most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, and Raigad districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, its highest warning, for extremely heavy showers in Central Maharashtra from July 3-5. It is expected that rainfall between 11.5 cm and 20.4 cm may lash the region within 24 hours.

The weather department said that the Ghats are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places. Pune city is likely to witness light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over the next three to four days. Check the IMD weather forecast here.