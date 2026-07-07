LIVE

Mumbai rain LIVE: City on high alert, WFH advised, waterlogging, potholes halt paralyse city, are school closed? – IMD issues Orange alert

Mumbai Rain LIVE: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rain today. Authorities have advised private companies to allow work from home for employees. Are schools closed today? Check the IMD forecast for Raigad, Palghar and Thane.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/mumbai-rain-live-city-high-alert-wfh-waterlogging-potholes-school-closed-imd-issues-orange-alert-palghar-navi-mumbai-thane-raigad-high-tide-8467353/ Copy

Mumbai rain LIVE: City on high alert, WFH advised, waterlogging, potholes halt paralyse city, are school closed? - IMD issues Orange alert | Image: ANI

Mumbai Rain LIVE: Mumbai is facing intense weather conditions with incessant monsoon downpours battering the city, leading to severe waterlogging. Train services have been affected as rainwater inundated railway tracks. Intense weather conditions have also affected flight operations. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday warned of a possible cloudburst-like spell in Nashik today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, its highest alert, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas today. The heavy rainfall is expected to continue till Wednesday.

The state machinery has been put on high alert as monsoon downpours are expected till Wednesday.

Authorities have requested people avoid unnecessary travel and stay off the roads. Disaster management teams are working to manage landslips, swollen rivers and rescue operations.