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  • Mumbai rain LIVE: City on high alert, WFH advised, waterlogging, potholes halt paralyse city, are school closed? - IMD issues Orange alert
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Mumbai rain LIVE: City on high alert, WFH advised, waterlogging, potholes halt paralyse city, are school closed? – IMD issues Orange alert

Mumbai Rain LIVE: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rain today. Authorities have advised private companies to allow work from home for employees. Are schools closed today? Check the IMD forecast for Raigad, Palghar and Thane.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: July 7, 2026 9:55 AM IST
mumbai rain
Mumbai rain LIVE: City on high alert, WFH advised, waterlogging, potholes halt paralyse city, are school closed? - IMD issues Orange alert | Image: ANI

Mumbai Rain LIVE: Mumbai is facing intense weather conditions with incessant monsoon downpours battering the city, leading to severe waterlogging. Train services have been affected as rainwater inundated railway tracks. Intense weather conditions have also affected flight operations. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday warned of a possible cloudburst-like spell in Nashik today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, its highest alert, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas today. The heavy rainfall is expected to continue till Wednesday.

The state machinery has been put on high alert as monsoon downpours are expected till Wednesday.

Read more: Mumbai Rains: Are private and government offices open or closed today? Maharashtra government on alert as heavy downpours lash city

Authorities have requested people avoid unnecessary travel and stay off the roads. Disaster management teams are working to manage landslips, swollen rivers and rescue operations.

Follow updates here:

  • Jul 7, 2026 9:55 AM IST

    Authorities have announced holiday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai.

  • Jul 7, 2026 9:53 AM IST

    Authorities have announced holiday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai.

  • Jul 7, 2026 9:24 AM IST

    Latest Visuals: Nashik is on high alert

  • Jul 7, 2026 9:23 AM IST

  • Jul 7, 2026 9:23 AM IST

    DRM – Mumbai Central, WR has issued a passenger advisory.
    “Passenger Advisory | Western Railway Due to water logging, the following MEMU services will remain cancelled on 07.07.2026: 69164 Dahanu Road – Panvel, 69168 Vasai Road – Panvel, 69167 Panvel – Vasai Road, 69161 Panvel – Dahanu Road, 69174 Dahanu Road – Borivali, 69139 Borivali – Valsad, 61002 Dahanu Road – Borivali 69141 Virar – Surat (Short originates from Valsad) and will run up to Surat. Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly and check the latest train status before commencing travel. We regret the inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation.”

  • Jul 7, 2026 9:22 AM IST

  • Jul 7, 2026 9:17 AM IST

    Latest Visuals

    MSRDC has cleared Debris on the Pune–Mumbai carriageway near the connecting link.


    https://x.com/PTI_News/status/2074308144650682469?

  • Jul 7, 2026 9:15 AM IST

    IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Kolhapur, Satara,
    Sindhudurg, and Ratnagiri districts. Moderate spells of rain are very likely to
    occur at isolated places.

  • Jul 7, 2026 9:13 AM IST

    Authorities put Nashik on high alert as IMD warns of
    cloudburst-like rainfall.

  • Jul 7, 2026 8:53 AM IST
    CM Fadnavis warned of a possible cloudburst-like spell in Nashik today. He said that the State machinery has been put on high alert as heavy rains are expected to continue until Wednesday.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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