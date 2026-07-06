Mumbai Rain Update: Train services on THIS route suspended after landslides in Karjat-Lonavala section, Pune-Mumbai carriageway traffic diverted

"Due to incessant heavy rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, a landslide occurred between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of Mumbai Division," Nila said.

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Mumbai Monsoon

New Delhi: Incessant rains have wreaked havoc across several parts of Maharashtra. There have been several incidents of landslides and flooding in different parts of the state. Train services on the busy Mumbai–Pune route were suspended early Monday after heavy rainfall triggered landslides in the Karjat–Lonavala Bhor Ghat section. A landslide occurred near Thakurwadi in the ghat section, Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, told PTI. Another landslide was reported on the middle line between Khandala and Monkey Hill at around 3.05 am, he added.

Due to the landslides, all the three railway lines have been affected, forcing Central Railway to cancel, divert and regulate several long-distance trains. The Mumbai–Pune railway route has three tracks in the difficult Bhor Ghat section (Khandala Ghat): the Up line (towards Mumbai), Down line (towards Pune), and a Middle line.

“Due to incessant heavy rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, a landslide occurred between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of Mumbai Division,” Nila said.

According to the officials, the disruptions led to the cancellation of several trains, including the CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express, Intercity Express, Deccan Express, Deccan Queen, Pragati Express and Dhule Express. Additional services, including the Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express and other trains, were also cancelled, while several long-distance trains were diverted, short-terminated, short-originated or rescheduled, officials said.

Railway authorities said restoration work was underway and advised passengers to check the latest train status before commencing their journey.

To assist passengers, Central Railway has set up helplines at major stations. The helpline numbers are: CSMT (022-22694040), Thane (9321336747), Lonavala (8356854238) and Dadar (9136452387). Passengers have been requested to use these numbers for real-time updates and travel-related information.

Work from Home for private offices, half-day for government employee

The Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a work from home (WFH) advisory for private offices in Mumbai. The non-essential government offices will observe a half day amid heavy rains in the financial capital.

“In view of the current weather situation, SDMA has issued directions for Mumbai only: Private offices are advised to allow Work From Home wherever possible. Non-essential Government offices will observe a half-day,” SDMA said.

Six killed, one injured in chawl collapse in Mumbai

In an unfortunate incident, at least six persons were killed and one sustained injuries when a three-storey chawl (row tenement) collapsed in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area amid heavy rains on Sunday night. As per officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), four women and a man were “brought dead” to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital. Another man was declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital. One injured man is being treated at the BMC-run Rajawadi, they said.