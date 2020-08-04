New Delhi: In the wake of incessant rains in Mumbai and its suburbs, routes of several Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were diverted on Tuesday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the bus services have been diverted on at least 8 routes in various parts of Mumbai and its suburbs. Also Read - Unlock 3 in Mumbai: Malls to Open From August 5, No Odd-even Rule For Shops, Says BMC in Its SOP

Notably, rain lashed Mumbai yesterday as the monsoon system active over the Arabian Sea strengthened and the weather department sounded a red alert that it will get intense in the metropolis and its suburbs during the next two days. Mumbaikars are advised to avoid going out on August 4 and 5, said private forecaster Skymet Weather, adding that the intensity will start decreasing from August 6.

The downpour has also hit the train services. While the western line was completely stopped, central line was running with slow speed due to heavy rainfall. BMC said that harbour line between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was also stopped following the rains.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also warned of a high tide 4.51 meters, which is expected to hit the financial capital at 12:47 PM on Tuesday. “People are advised not to go near beaches and other low lying areas as a high tide of 4.51 meters is expected in Mumbai at 12:47 pm today”, the civic body asserted.