









Load More

Monsoon Mayhem LIVE: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the suburbs and intense showers in some parts of the city till August 7, Friday. The weather department has claimed that the financial capital of the country has received 33.1 cms and the suburbs got around half or 16.2 cms rainfall. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: House Collapses in Thane; 34 Roads, 9 Highways Closed in Kolhapur | Top Developments

In the past 24 hours, many areas of south Mumbai witnessed their maiden floods, including those which had escaped flooding during the July 26, 2005 Great Floods, when the city recorded a staggering 160 cms rainfall in a 24-hour period. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain For Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray Reviews Situation

These include: Churchgate, Colaba, Marine Lines, Marine Drive, parts of the congested Kalbadevi, Dongri, Mohammed Ali Road, Byculla, Mazagaon, Grant Road, Charni Road, Mumbai Central, besides the traditional flood hotspots of Dadar, Parel, Sion, Matunga, Kings Circle, Wadala, Kurla, and several suburban areas. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: PM Modi Speaks to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Assures All Central Help; Road, Rail Transport Affected

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the state administration’s preparedness in the wake of the incessant heavy rains in Mumbai and other parts of the state, including Kolhapur where the Panchganga river was flowing close to the danger mark.

He visited Peddar Road where a portion of a wall had collapsed, to take stock of the damage caused by torrential rain and strong winds. He was accompanied by his son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Thackeray asked the authorities to remain alert and ensure citizens do not face hardships.

It has been reported that the state government has kept around 15 NDRF teams in readiness for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur to help in any contingencies.