Mumbai/Bengaluru: Incessant rains have wrecked and ruined the lives of people in Maharashtra and Karnataka, leaving at least 140 people dead and thousands of others displaced. Rain-related incidents, including multiple landslides and flooding, have caused immense destruction in cities as well as villages. While Raigad and Ratnagiri districts were among the worst-hit areas of Maharashtra, parts of the coastal, malnad and north-interior region of Karnataka were battered by torrential rains today.
At least 135 people in Maharashtra and nine in Karnataka have been killed in various rain-related incidents. Over 1,35,313 people have been shifted to safer places, including 78,111 in Sangli district, followed by 40,882 in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. At the same time, in Karnataka, 31,360 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas, while 22,417 people are taking shelter in 237 relief camps.
Here are the top developments of the day:
NDRF teams deployed for relief work in Maharashtra
NDRF teams deployed for relief work in Maharashtra
- A total of 22 deaths due to rain-related incidents and landslides were reported in Satara district of Maharashtra. The deaths include the recovery of 11 bodies from the Ambeghar landslide and 4 from Dhokawale landslide locations in Patan tehsil by NDRF teams. At least 20 others are still missing, the district administration said.
- As many as 379 villages in Satara, one of the worst-hit districts in western Maharashtra, were destroyed due to heavy rains and over 5,000 people were shifted to safer places. Moreover, over 5,000 people from 1,324 families were evacuated to safer places from rain-affected areas such as Wai, Karad, Patan, and Mahabaleshwar.
- According to the SDMA, the towns of Chiplun and Khed in Ratnagiri district were completely inundated with water, both remaining cut-off from land routes as the Vashishti river bridge was washed away in the floods.
- Besides, vehicular traffic on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway was also suspended on Saturday due to the flood situation in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka. A stretch of the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway was waterlogged after the water level in the Panchganga river rose above danger level and water from Radhanagari Dam was discharged due to the rains.
- Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur are the worst-affected districts in Maharashtra, witnessing landslides, flooding and house collapse. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has sounded a “Red Alert” for seven districts after a series of landslides.
- Among the deaths reported in Karnataka since July 22, four are from Uttara Kannada district, two from Belagavi and one each from Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad and Kodagu.
- Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who spoke to Deputy Commissioners of affected districts this morning, directed in-charge Ministers to stay put in their respective districts and monitor the relief and rescue operations there. He will be travelling to the rain and flood-affected border district of Belagavi in north Karnataka on Sunday.
- Earlier today, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the rain-related devastation in Taliye village of Mahad in Raigad district which was ravaged by a landslide due to incessant rainfall yesterday.
- A total of 25 NDRF teams plus 8 on standby, 3 units each of Indian Army and Indian Coast Guard, 7 of Indian Navy and 1 of Indian Air Force, besides local authorities, are engaged in the rescue operations nonstop for the past over 24 hours.
- In some relief, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the rainfall activity is likely to reduce over the west coast from Sunday. However, an “orange alert” has been issued for 24 Madhya Pradesh districts.