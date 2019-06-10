Mumbai: Flight operations at Mumbai Airport and train service on Western line were disrupted after heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Monday evening. While flight operations had to be put on hold due to poor visibility, as many as 11 flights were diverted to Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

A tragedy was also averted when the wings of a Thai Airways flight collided with the site lights, sending parts of the latter crashing on the runway.

A Mumbai International Airport Limited (Mumbai Airport) spokesperson was quoted as saying, “Visibility has gone down due to heavy rains, operations have been put on hold. United Airlines Newark to Mumbai flight has been diverted to Delhi.”

A downpour was reported from the suburbs, especially in areas like Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Andheri, Vileparle and Bandra. Pre-Monsoon showers were accompanied by lightning and thunder.

Mulund, Bhandup, Ghatkopar and Kurla in eastern suburbs also reported a good rainfall.

Meanwhile, passengers were stranded during rush hours at several stations, including Kalyan. Trains on the Western Railway line ran late by 10 to 15 minutes as overhead wire tripped between Mahim and Virar station.

The Mumbai fire brigade appealed to people not to venture into the sea during monsoon. “Lifeguards are posted at Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, Versova, Gorai and Aksa beaches with sandy seashore which are visited by tourists and locals. Most of the drowning cases are happening where it is not possible to deploy Life Guards due to rocky seashores like Nariman Point, Bandstand even at Versova, Gorai etc. It’s an appeal to citizens especially to kids and youngsters not to venture in the sea during monsoon,” it said.