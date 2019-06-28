Mumbai: Heavy rains lashing parts of Mumbai on Friday also led to bumper to bumper traffic in several areas of the city, including the Western Express Highway starting from Borivali to Santacruz. Besides, the train services in the city were hit and delayed and a heavy traffic jam was witnessed on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road from Jogeshwari Highway till Powai IIT due to the downpour. Notably, the weather department had earlier predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Friday in isolated pockets of the capital city of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra: Traffic crawls on Western Express Highway as Mumbai receives heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/gk5JmvBCo7 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019

Some of the areas where rainfall was recorded on Friday were Juhu, Vile Parle, Mulund and neighbouring places like Thane, Titwala, Vasai and Virar. The traffic on the Western Express Highway from Kherwadi, Bandra to Vileparle northbound remained congested due to the rainfall which also resulted in waterlogging in several areas such as the Dharavi.

The rainfall caused the commuters to travel for three hours to reach a distance which normally takes 30 minutes on a regular day. As per reports, the visibility was severely low with high winds in places like the airport.

Meanwhile, the North Maharashtra district, facing acute water scarcity, has been receiving copious rains for the last four days, improving water level in reservoirs. Fifteen of the 24 reservoirs in the district had almost dried up before the monsoon.

Heavy rains caused water-logging in several parts of Nashik city, including Saraf Bazar, near Mayor’s official residence, Gangapur Road and Old Agra Road, disrupting normal life.

As per Met department sources, the district has recorded 374.5 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours ending at 8 AM on Friday. Among tehsils, Igatpuri recorded the maximum 118 mm rainfall, followed by Trimbakeshwar (64 mm), Nashik (59 mm), Peint (51 mm) and Baglan (34 mm), they said.

