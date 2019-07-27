Mumbai: Heavy rains were reported in the Kurla-Thane belt and “very very heavy rains” beyond Kalyan on Friday evening.

According to Central Railway PRO Sunil Udasithe, “The water from city area in Ambernath and Badlapur is gushing onto railway area, hence as a precautionary measure, we have suspended services from Kalyan to Karjat/Khopoli. Our staff and senior officers are in control and field to assess the situation and take remedial measures. We are in touch with local civic authorities to ensure water discharge of city area so that we can commence our services as soon as possible. Services on all other corridors of Central Railway are running.”

Due to water logging at Ambernath – Badlapur section currently train services is affected. We trying resume services as earliest. Inconvenience is regretted. — DRM MUMBAI CR (@drmmumbaicr) July 26, 2019

Mumbai police also warned the people to exercise restraint and not venture into waterlogged areas. It tweeted, “City is expecting intermittent heavy showers all through the night. We request commuters to not venture in waterlogged areas and also request you all to maintain distance from the sea. Please tweet to us or call on 100 in any emergency/ need of help.”

The Met department said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Raigad. Heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Thane, Palghar and Mumbai in the next three days.”