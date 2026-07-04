Mumbai Rains: City under Red alert, are schools, colleges close today? Waterlogging, potholes pose threat to motorists – Check forecast for Thane, Raigad, Palghar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a monsoon’s first ‘red’ alert warning for Saturday and Sunday across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including thane, Raigad and Palghar districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region.

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Mumbai Rains: City under Red alert, are schools, colleges close today? Waterlogging, potholes pose threat to motorists - Check forecast for Thane, Raigad, Palghar | Image: ANI

Mumbai Rains Havoc: Heavy rains and thunderstorms have created havoc in Mumbai city as the southwest monsoon has intensified in the region. Several parts of the city witnessed severe waterlogging as rainwater inundated several major routes and low-lying areas, leading to severe traffic jams. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the monsoon’s first ‘Red’ alert warning, the highest weather alert, for Saturday and Sunday across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), forecasting heavy to very heavy showers and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated parts. Check the weather forecast here.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Morning visuals from Marine Drive as light rain lashes various parts of Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Kq8s1lLBT6 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026

Also Read: Maharashtra rain havoc LIVE: IMD issues heavy rain alert, schools closed in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Red alert in Mumbai

Mumbai Weather

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected in the city today. The IMD alert comes amid an active monsoon system, which is pushing rainfall activity to high levels. District authorities are also on alert mode following the IMD forecast and making necessary arrangements.

IMD has issued an orange alert for Monday for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Tuesday has been put under a yellow alert for moderate rainfall.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Rain lashes Navi Mumbai. IMD has issued a ‘Red Alert’ in the city, forecasting “very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.” pic.twitter.com/AyG92lgmuq — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026

School Holiday

The district administration has declared a holiday for schools in Palghar and Thane districts, including Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli, for today.

IMD sounded the season’s First Red Alert. The weather department has sounded the rainy season’s first ‘Red’ alert for the weekend, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts.

Why Is Mumbai Witnessing Heavy Rainfall?

According to IMD officials, heavy rainfall activity is being caused by a combination of multiple weather systems. The weather systems include an offshore trough along the Maharashtra-Karnataka coast, a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and a shear zone over central India.

The officials stated that the low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to strengthen over the next two days.

Maharashtra Weather

The southwest monsoon has hit parts of Maharashtra, and heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity have started in several parts. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts, is witnessing heavy rainfall activity, which has created major problems for residents. Rainwater has accumulated in several low-lying areas, and roads are inundated with rainwater, triggering heavy traffic jams in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a major weather alert, forecasting a sharp increase in rainfall activity from July 3 to July 7. Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely in Konkan and adjoining Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra. Check live updates here.

According to IMD, multiple weather systems developing simultaneously over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are expected to trigger widespread rain, thunderstorms and squally weather conditions across several parts of the state over the next five days.