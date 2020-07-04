New Delhi: Heavy rains on Saturday lashed parts of Mumbai and the coastal districts of Maharashtra for the second consecutive day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had yesterday issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri over predictions that these districts will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall within 24 hours. Also Read - 'Garmi' But Graceful: Doctor in PPE Suit Grooves to Nora Fatehi-Varun Dhawan's Song And we Are Smitten! WATCH

Various places in Mumbai are witnessing heavy showers, including the Bandra Court Road.

Following the weather department's warning, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked citizens to avoid the sea-shore amid expectations of a high tide in the day. At Marine Drive in Mumbai, a high tide of 4.5 was also witnessed at around 11.30 am today.

Widespread heavy rainfall was witnessed across Mumbai in the last 24 hours, IMD Mumbai’s deputy director general K S Hosalikar tweeted on Saturday.

Maharashtra: Rainfall lashes parts of Mumbai; Visuals from King's Circle India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/ZAkKjTijp9 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

As heavy rains continued to lash Maharashtra’s Thane city, the civic authorities also reported two incidents of wall collapse. However, no casualties were reported in both these incidents.

A 12-feet wall collapsed near Khetale Garden in Hajuri area due to heavy downpour in the morning hours, while a six- feet wall in Azad Nagar also came crashing, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

Meanwhile, a portion of the first floor of a building collapsed due to heavy rains and the remaining structure was also weak, the official said.

Personnel from the fire brigade and disaster management cell rushed to the scene to clear the debris, he said, adding that there were no casualties.

According to the district administration, Thane had received 53.23 mm rainfall till morning, while Palghar had recorded 35.88 mm rains during the same period.

As per the IMD’s data, Mumbai’s Colaba weather bureau recorded 169 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the Santacruz weather station reported 157 mm rainfall in the same period.

Meanwhile, the Ratnagiri bureau recorded 69.3 mm rainfall and the Harnai weather station registered 165.2 mm rains since Friday. In the arid regions of Marathwada, Nanded district received 22 mm rains during the span, the IMD said.

The Alibaug bureau in Raigad district recorded 18 mm rains during this period.

