Mumbai: Heavy rains on Friday morning lashed parts of Mumbai and its adjoining areas such as Thane and Navi Mumbai. Other places that received rain in Mumbai include Borivali, Kandivali and Malad.

Flooding was also witnessed on the streets of Mumbai.

The financial capital receiving rains is largely due to remnants of cyclone Maha formed in the Arabian Sea, TOI said in a report.

On Thursday evening too, Mumbai had received light rains.

No alert has been issued so far, however, it is expected that the temperature in the city might go down.

Further, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along the north Maharashtra coast.

Notably, the cyclone ‘Maha’ fizzled out into the Arabian sea as a ‘depression’ without making a landfall in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The cyclone over the Arabian sea started weakening rapidly on Wednesday and turned into a ‘deep depression’, and then a ‘depression’ by Thursday morning, it said.

“‘Maha’ is no longer a cyclone. It has become a depression into the sea without hitting the Gujarat coast. Rain may occur in most districts during the next two days,” the Ahmedabad IMD centre’s director Jayanta Sarkar said.

