New Delhi: Mumbai is witnessing heavy rainfall since today morning, leading to waterlogging in many parts of the city. This also prompted the BMC to issue an advisory for the residents, urging them to stay away from the shore. Further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an `orange' alert for Mumbai region and other coastal districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg as well as Pune in western Maharashtra for today.

A `yellow' alert has been issued for Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabad and Jalna districts. "Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday for central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan regions," the IMD official said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, he said. "In some districts of central Maharashtra and Marathwada, heavy rainfall is expected," the official added.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall is expected in some places in Konkan and the intensity will decrease later, the official added.

The Santacruz weather bureau in suburban Mumbai recorded 86.6 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm on Tuesday. The Colaba weather station in Island City reported 50.4 mm rainfall during the same period.

An orange alert means local authorities should be “prepared”, while a yellow warning asks them to be “updated”.

According to the IMD, rainfall between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is considered “heavy” while that between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is termed as “very heavy”.