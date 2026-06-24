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  • Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers flood roads, are schools, colleges closed today as IMD issues red alert? Orange alert for Thane

Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers flood roads, are schools, colleges closed today as IMD issues red alert? Orange alert for Thane

Mumbai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai for very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Will schools and colleges be closed today? Check the weather forecast here.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 24, 2026, 7:55 AM IST
mumbai rain
Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers flood roads, are schools, colleges closed today as IMD issues red alert? Orange alert for Thane | Images: ANI

Mumbai Rains: Mumbai city witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday night as the monsoon intensified in parts of Maharashtra. Following the continuous heavy rainfall since last night, several major roads were filled with rainwater, resulting in severe waterlogging. Major traffic disruptions were also witnessed during the peak office hours due to the waterlogging. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Maximum City and Palghar for heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds.


 

Read more: Mumbai pre-monsoon Big Update: City receives heavy rains, BMC issues alert after IMD's downpour forecast; Pune, Nagpur, Nashik likely to...

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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