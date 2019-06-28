Mumbai: The rains in Mumbai are likely to continue on Friday as the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of the capital city of Maharashtra. The city experienced slow and steady rainfall in areas such as Santa Cruz and Thane on Thursday.

Declaring the onset of monsoon over Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department has said, “Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan and Maharashtra, some parts of north Arabian sea and south Gujarat and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh.”

#MumbaiRains to continue today as well, heavy to very showers in isolated pockets. https://t.co/KZTHOnbRLL — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 28, 2019

As per the Met department forecast, the monsoon will gain strength with a forecast of widespread rainfall in Goa and Konkan including Mumbai for four days starting from June 26 to June 29. An official reportedly said, “We are observing the cloud pattern so that we can predict the possible downpour. The forecast for the next four days, till June 29 is of widespread rainfall in Goa and Konkan including Mumbai.”

Private weather agency SkymetWeather tweeted a video of rainfall in Kharghar region of Mumbai on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, areas such as Andheri and Santa Cruz received some precipitation. The Met department official added that Madhya Maharashtra region would receive some showers while other areas may have some dry days ahead.

Marathwada and Vidarbha regions share similar forecast of scattered showers till June 29 which also means that the farming community, as well as drinking water supply schemes in this region, would have to wait longer to get sufficient rains to meet their needs. As per the state government, more than 6,000 tankers are supplying drinking water in various villages and hamlets.

The monsoon, which generally arrives in Mumbai on June 10 every year, is behind schedule by more than two weeks, which is the longest such delay in the last ten years, IMD had said.

(With agency inputs)