Mumbai Rains: WATCH high tide hits Marine Drive amid Red alert – Check IMD forecast for Palghar, Thane, Raigad

Mumbai experienced high tides along Marine Drive on Monday. The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds today.

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Mumbai Rains: WATCH high tide hits Marine Drive amid Red alert - Check IMD forecast for Palghar, Thane, Raigad | Image: ANI

Mumbai Rains: Mumbai city, which is currently battling intense monsoon activity, on Monday faced a ‘triple threat’ of heavy rainfall, gusty winds and a high tide that intensified over Marine Drive. In a video shared by news agency ANI, furious waves can be seen crashing against the Marine Drive promenade. The extreme weather conditions led the Mumbai Police to increase vigilance and temporarily restrict access to the promenade for public safety.

Mumbai Weather

Mumbai has been witnessing downpours for the past few days, which have halted the daily life of people. Incessant rainfall caused severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas. Rainwater has inundated railway tracks, disrupting train services.

Heavy rainfall also disrupted flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus International Airport during the morning hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red alert, the highest alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of the city. Gusty winds, with speeds of 60-70 kmph, are also very likely in the Maximum City today and tomorrow.

IMD predicted waves of up to 12 feet. Authorities have advised people not to venture into the sea.

Similar advisories have been issued in adjoining Thane and Palghar.

Mumbai-Pune Train Services Hit by Landslides

Train services on the crucial Mumbai-Pune rail corridor were also hit by several landslides occurred in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section.

All three railway lines were disrupted due to landslides. Central Railway diverted and rescheduled several trains after the incident.

A high tide warning has also been issued for the coast at 3:50 pm today.

6 Dead After A Portion Of Chawl Collapsed In Mankhurd

At least six people, including four women, were killed after a portion of a chawl collapsed in Mankhurd area on Sunday night. Mumbai Police have arrested two persons in connection with the chawl collapse incident. An FIR was lodged under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The case has also been lodged against the building owner, contractor, hutment owner, and government officials, who allegedly facilitated unauthorised construction.

Maharashtra CM Expresses Grief

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed grief over the dreadful incident in which 6 lost their lives after a house collapsed in the Mankhurd area. He has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the heirs of the deceased.

He also chaired a meeting at the Disaster Control Room in Mantralaya and took a stock of the current situation. Disaster relief minister Girish Mahajan and senior officers were also present at the meeting.