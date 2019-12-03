New Delhi: Following a dry spell in Mumbai, as temperatures sore as high as 35 degrees Celsius, the financial capital of India, and its surrounding areas, is likely to face another round of ‘light to moderate’ showers on Tuesday.

The unseasonal winter rains will hit the North Konkon region, including Mumbai, Thane as well as Navi Mumbai. The city also received few spells of shower last week.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai recorded the highest temperature this year in December compared to the last two years. However, the weatherman has forecasted slight relief this week.

Another meteorology and climate change forecaster, Skymet Weather, said that the maximum temperatures were because of easterly winds that have now formed a low pressure area over Lakshadweep, moving northward in Arabian Sea, off Kerala and Karnataka coast.

As a result, areas in and around Mumbai is likely to witness light rains and thunderstorms today evening. The rains, however, will be short-lived and is expected to last till the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The Skymet Weather further said that following the shower, that is, after December 4, temperatures will also subside.