New Delhi: Just after a few days of respite, a number of areas in Mumbai and adjoining areas witnessed heavy rains and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon once again. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for Wednesday and extremely heavy rainfall for Thursday morning. Issuing a red alert, the IMD has also predicted very heavy rainfall from September 19 to September 21.

“Thunderstorm accompanied by intense spells of rain likely to occur in the districts of Thane and Palghar during the next 4 hours,” India Meteorological Department, Mumbai, said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned the locals to take precautions and avoid venturing into beaches and other vulnerable areas.

As heavy rains are expected, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely between 30 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius respectively.

Apart from Mumbai and nearby places, heavy rains are also expected in other cities of Maharashtra such as Nashik, Pune, and Aurangabad. A yellow alert has also been issued in rain deficient areas such as Latur, Beed and Nanded in the state.

According to reports, Mumbai so far has recorded 2366 mm of rainfall which is 26 per cent more than the average rainfall (1800 mm).