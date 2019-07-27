Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued ‘Red Alert’ to Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts of Maharashtra for July 27 to July 28. This weather alert denotes the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

“Due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and the formation of a low-pressure area over North West Bay of Bengal, the rainfall intensity is very likely to increase over North Konkan during next 48 hours,” stated an IMD advisory.

Besides, the weather forecast also stated that intermittent and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai and suburbs in the next 24 hours. “Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 29 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius, respectively,” added the IMD forecast.

It also advised fishermen not to venture out in the sea during the next two days by stating that strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra coast during next 48 hours. “Strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely to prevail off Gujarat coast and North Arabian Sea during next 5 days,” IMD said.

The incessant rainfall in Mumbai caused trouble for the residents as parts of the city was flooded and railway tracks under water. On Friday, 17 inbound flights were diverted from the Mumbai airport due to a heavy downpour, said the airport authorities.

Taking stock of the local rainfall situation, Ashish Shelar, a BJP MLA from Bandra West asked the concerned authority to declare holiday on Saturday.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of meteorology and climate change department in SkyMet Weather had stated, “We are expecting such rain activity to continue till June 27 and the intensity will decrease from July 28. From June 29, we expect a significant decrease in rain activity. Although occasional light to moderate showers will continue, heavy rains or extremely heavy rains are ruled out.”